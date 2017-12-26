President Buhari felicitates with Speaker Dogara @ 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as he turns 50 years. The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday. He joined the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), friends and family of […]

The post President Buhari felicitates with Speaker Dogara @ 50 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

