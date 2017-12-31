President Buhari’s receipts; the White woman who stumbled into Davido’s #30BillionConcert | See the top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the past week.

Define a hypocrite

Watch with your own eyes President Buhari condemning Jonathan for his plan to use $1 billion to fight Boko Haram on July 24, 2014. Now this same hypocrite wants to use $1 billion to fight Boko Haram pic.twitter.com/j0dNbNC7Mg — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 26, 2017

Incompetence raised to the power of 100

The govt keeps making avoidable errors. It appointed an ICPC suspect into the ICPC Board. It has recently appointed 3 dead people into boards of agencies. This happens when politicians bypass the civil service. The civil service has its failings but it doesn’t make these mistakes — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) December 30, 2017

Common sense tips

Dear President Buhari, Nigerian artists are doing Nigeria proud. A New Year idea. The next time you are going to the UK or US or any major Western nation, take a couple of them, like @official2baba, @wizkidayo and @iam_Davido with you and introduce them as cultural ambassadors. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 26, 2017

L.O.S.T



I saw #30billionconcert trending, no idea what it is, checked the feed, have fallen into #BlackTwitter.

I have NO IDEA what most of the these tweets say but apparently people are disappointed in the show and someone named WIZKID or WIZZY only lasts 60 secs.

Twitter trends SUCK — Ann (@SprayCanAnn) December 28, 2017

#30BillionCancelled

Kanye west performed a whole album with an orchestra. Sounded the same and even more amazing. Nobody has any excuses. Go to Apostolic Faith their orchestra will arrange Olamide’s wo for you. Nigerian artistes are lazy. — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) December 28, 2017

How to seize the bae

As you consider who to marry,

Don’t marry a hunter, so you are not his prey.Don’t marry a scavenger, so he will not turn your life into desolation.Marry a gardener, so he can nurture you into a beautiful flower.

The gardener does not always come looking tall, rich and handsome. — Ibukun Awosika (@IbukunAwosika) December 27, 2017

Igbo kwezuenu

Nothing more triggering than when I told a guy I didn’t want his kids cos our sons would be beardless like him and he told me “I trust your genes” cos I’m Igbo — Ugonna (@VikkiAngelX) December 29, 2017

Tampering with the slay

Men are so annoying taking ugly ass pictures of you because they love you and can’t see any flaws. Sir, pls tell me to tuck in my belly next time — (@Chidinma_xo) December 27, 2017

Growing up

when I was 15/16 & had guy's who were 25+ on me I thought I was badddd. I truly thought 'young tings run tings' but nah they were all sick peadophiles. — skudududududu (@jesuisjoy_xo) December 26, 2017

President Weah

My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 28, 2017

The Naija way

2018 calling

Review your goals for 2017. Don’t waste your energy on regrets. Plan to do well in 2018 in such a way that you won’t have regrets this time next year. Set your spiritual, relationship, health, academic/career, and financial goals for 2018 now. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) December 28, 2017

