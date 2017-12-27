 President Buhari’s Son Yusuf in a Coma After Power Bike Accident | Nigeria Today
President Buhari’s Son Yusuf in a Coma After Power Bike Accident

The son of the President, Yusuf Buhari is in a Coma, after getting involved in a ghastly motorbike accident. According to reports he has been rushed to the hospital and his condition has been stabilized, it is expected that he will be flown out of the country for further treatment. This was confirmed on the […]

