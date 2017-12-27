President Buhari’s Son Yusuf involved in Bike Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s son Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike accident, the presidency has said. The announcement was made on the presidency’s official Twitter @NGRPresident, saying the accident occurred around Gwarimpa in Abuja. He suffered an injury to the head, the account wrote, and a broke limb. Yusuf has however been treated at a clinic in […]

The post President Buhari’s Son Yusuf involved in Bike Accident appeared first on BellaNaija.

