President Buhari’s Son Yusuf involved in Bike Accident
President Muhammadu Buhari‘s son Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike accident, the presidency has said. The announcement was made on the presidency’s official Twitter @NGRPresident, saying the accident occurred around Gwarimpa in Abuja. He suffered an injury to the head, the account wrote, and a broke limb. Yusuf has however been treated at a clinic in […]
