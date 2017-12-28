President Muhammad Buhari appreciates Nigerians, for there good wishes and prayers for his Son

—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari Tuesday night had a bike accident around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja. The young Buhari according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu broke a limb and also sustained injury on his head […]

