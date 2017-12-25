Pretty Actress, Joke Jigan, Finally Engaged To Her Long Time Bae – Photos
Don’t get me wrong guys but I wonder why they all act surprised when there bae pops the question. I mean, they have been dating for a long time and yet ladies will be acting surprised. I am not “understanding” ..lol
Anyway, Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan just got engaged to her boyfriend Jeg and she shared pics of the exciting moments on her Instagram page:
When u popped the question I thought I was going to die!!! I mean u took me to location to shoot earlier today and we were cool I was shocked when u asked me to dress up for dinner because I was dead tired , u invited my best friends , took me to somewhere Ive never been to in my life , u gave me a huge Xmas surprise 2day ago and I thought that was it for the year !
Jeg!!!!! God will continue to bless you and forever put a smile on your face!!!! Am still in shock and when my brother told me he went with u to buy the ring and told me how much I almost fainted God will bless u baby u always go out of your way to put a smile on my face ! Jesus!!! Even my friends are still in shock that u could pull through without their support!! I love you my king!!!!!! God bless u for me my support system, my mister fix it Merry Xmas lovers!!!! “
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!