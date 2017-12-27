 Prince Harry joins African conservation group as president – The Bellingham Herald | Nigeria Today
Prince Harry joins African conservation group as president
Britain's Prince Harry has been named the president of African Parks, a conservation group that manages a dozen wildlife areas across the continent. Kensington Palace and Johannesburg-based African Parks announced the appointment on Wednesday, noting

