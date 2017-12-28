Prison Break: Four dead, seven recapture as 36 inmates escapes in Akwa Ibom

Thirty six inmates has escape from Ikot Ekpene prison according to Controller of Prisons Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah.

In a statement signed by ASP Ogbajie J. Ogbajie , Command Public Relations Officer on behalf of the controller of prisons Akwa Ibom State, the event took place yesterday and out of 47 inmate that were involved in the prison break, 4 of them died from gun injury, 7 were later recapture while 36 are still at large.

According to the statement, investigation is ongoing to recapture the escape inmate.

Read full statement below.

At about 1147hrs on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, there was an attack on kitchen staff that were on duty at Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom State by some prisoners.

They seized an axe from fellow inmate attached to the kitchen, inflicting a deep cut to inmates’ head in the process and immediately made for the rear entrance to the prison. They broke the door with the axe and engaged the staff that chased after them in battle.

At the end of the scuffle, 4 of them that sustained gun shots lost their lives while 7 were recaptured. 36 are still at large and search parties have been activated to effect their recapture.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Prisons Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah has ordered an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The CP wishes to appeal to members of the public to assist the authority with useful intelligence that will aid arrest of feeling prisoners assuring that security has been strengthen in all prison formations in the State to forestall breach of security.

ASP Ogbajie J. Ogbajie

Command Public Relations Officer

For: CP Akwa-Ibom State

