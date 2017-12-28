Prisons Service re-arrest 14 Akwa Ibom prison escapees

The Nigeria Prisons Service, Akwa Ibom chapter has said 14 out of 47 inmates who escaped from the prison have been re-arrested.

Background:

Some inmates at the Ikot Ekpene Prisons had escaped on Wednesday after attacking kitchen staff on duty.

What is happening:

Controller of Prisons in the state, Alex Oditah in a statement on Thursday said a three-man committee had been inaugurated to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

“Some inmates escaped from Ikot Ekpene prison on Dec.7, at about 12.45 p.m.; To ascertain the total number of those that escaped we have to do headcount.

“We discovered that 47 inmates had escaped from the custody. Immediately, search party swung into action and 14 were recaptured,” Oditah said.

The controller of prisons disclosed that the 400 capacity Ikot Epene prisons currently houses 831 inmates.

“The capacity for Ikot Ekpene Prisons is 400 but as of Dec. 27, the prison custody 831 inmates most of the inmates are awaiting trials.

“The Prison facilities are overstretched and requires urgent attention,” he said.

