 Properties razed as Hausa & Gwari tribes clash in Abuja | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Properties razed as Hausa & Gwari tribes clash in Abuja

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Several properties were razed on Monday, Christmas day, as members of the Hausa and Gwari tribes clashed in Bwari, Abuja, Punch reports. An eyewitness, Musa Nurudeen, who spoke to Punch said the clash started after a fight broke out between a Hausa youth and a Gwari youth. The two tribes had for a while been tussling […]

The post Properties razed as Hausa & Gwari tribes clash in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.