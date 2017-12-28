Prophet banished from town after woman seeking spiritual help dies in his custody

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe and his council of chiefs have banished a prophet, Oni Olakanye, from the town over the death of a woman seeking spiritual help in his custody. According to TheNation report, Olakanye, of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Palace of Mercy, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, was said to have carried out a […]

