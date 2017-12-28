 Prophet banished from town after woman seeking spiritual help dies in his custody | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prophet banished from town after woman seeking spiritual help dies in his custody

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe and his council of chiefs have banished a prophet, Oni Olakanye, from the town over the death of a woman seeking spiritual help in his custody. According to TheNation report, Olakanye, of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Palace of Mercy, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, was said to have carried out a […]

The post Prophet banished from town after woman seeking spiritual help dies in his custody appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.