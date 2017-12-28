Pulse List 2017: Forbes’ 5 highest-earning athletes of 2017

Forbes, as usual, have put out a list of the world highest paid athletes of 2017.

In 2017, athletes all over the world made millions in several currencies from endorsements and wages.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo ($93million)

According to Forbes, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is 2017 highest paid athlete in the world . Ronaldo in 2017 signed a contract extension with Real Madrid which will give him more than $50 million per year until 2021. The Portugal international signed a lifetime deal with Nike worth above $1 billion.

In 2017, the 32-year-old $58 million from Real in salary and bonuses, while he got $35 million from sponsors. Ronaldo is being sponsored by the likes of Nike, Tag Heuer, Herbalife, Abbott Labs and others.

Ronaldo also got some money from his growing line of CR7 branded products- shoes, underwear, fragrance, jeans and a line of CR7 hotels.

This is the second straight year that Ronaldo is leading as the highest-earning athlete in the world.

2. LeBron James ($86.2 million)

NBA superstar Lebron James is number two on this list with an earning of $86.2 million in 2017.

LeBron has a three-year deal with Cleveland Cavaliers worth $100 million, $31 million per season. The 32-year-old earned $55 million from off-court business from sponsors like Samsung, Tencent, Intel, Verizon, Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats by Dre and Kia Motor.

The three-time NBA title winner keeps expanding his business empire with his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, is share in fast-growing Blaze Pizza chain with 17 franchises in Chicago and South Florida.

3. Lionel Messi ($80 million)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi earned $80 million in 2017 according to Forbes. In 2017, Messi extended his contract with Barcelona which saw his weekly wages go up to $667,000 a week.

In 2017, the 30-year-old earned $53 million in salary and winnings and $27 million in endorsements. Messi works with sponsors like Adidas, Spanish sunglass maker Hawkers, EA Sports, Gatorade, Huawei Technologies and Tata Motors.

4. Roger Federer ($64 million)

Tennis star Roger Federer returned stronger in 2017 to capture the Australian Open , Indian Wells and Miami Open.

In earnings, Federer earned $64 million- $6 million in salary and winnings; $58 million in endorsements.

The 36-year-old works with sponsors like pasta brand Barilla, Nike, Wilson, Credit Suisse, Mercedes, Rolex, Lindt, Jura, Moet & Chandon, Sunrise and NetJets.

Even more importantly, the tennis star raised more than $4M for charity through a pair of exhibitions in April in Zurich and Seattle with Seattle.

His Roger Federer Foundation has raised $40 million with $30 million donated to educational programs in Africa.

5. Kevin Durant ($60.6 million)

It was a huge year for Kevin Durant who finally won his first NBA ring with the Golden State Warriors.

His successful year on the court was followed by a successful year in the bank. Durant earned $60.6 million- ($26.6 million in salary/winnings and $34 million in endorsements.

The 29-year-old works with sponsors like Nike, Beats, American Family Insurance, BBVA, Sparkling Ice, Panini and NBA 2K.

He also has investments with the Player's Tribune, Acorns, Postmates and JetSmarter.

