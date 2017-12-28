 Pump price hike: DPR shuts two fuel stations in Calabar – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pump price hike: DPR shuts two fuel stations in Calabar – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Pump price hike: DPR shuts two fuel stations in Calabar
Vanguard
CALABAR—THE Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in Cross River State, has shut two petrol fillings stations in Calabar for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre. Controller of DPR in Cross River State, Mr Bassey
DPR seals 5 filling stations in Lokoja over price adjustmentNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Kogi DPR seals 5 filling stationsBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.