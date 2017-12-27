 Raila supporters trade accusations over who recorded video of him drinking alcohol and shared it online – TUKO.CO.KE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila supporters trade accusations over who recorded video of him drinking alcohol and shared it online – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Raila supporters trade accusations over who recorded video of him drinking alcohol and shared it online
TUKO.CO.KE
The issue was sparked to life by blogger Robert Alai, who pointed his finger at MP Elisha Akuba and accused him of recording Raila while drunk. READ ALSO: Githurai bus that killed people in Kericho lacked NTSA clearance – police. Raila supporters trade

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.