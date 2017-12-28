 Rapper The Game Allegedly Paid Off the 14-year-old Girl He Got Pregnant – Olisa Blogazine | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rapper The Game Allegedly Paid Off the 14-year-old Girl He Got Pregnant – Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Olisa Blogazine

Rapper The Game Allegedly Paid Off the 14-year-old Girl He Got Pregnant
Olisa Blogazine
Remember that time The Game was accused of getting a teenager pregnant and he denied the claims, saying he had never met his accuser? Well, his arch-rival, former G-Unit rapper 4-Glocc has alleged that The Game paid off the girl and threatened her into

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.