 Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol – Kylian Mbappe reveals – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol – Kylian Mbappe reveals – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol – Kylian Mbappe reveals
Daily Post Nigeria
Paris Saint Germain wonder kid, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was his “idol” as a child. He said he hopes PSG can “send a message to the world” by scoring a landmark Champions League win at the home of Real
Mbappe: Ronaldo was my hero but that endedGoal.com
Mbappe reveals talks with RealThe Punch
Kylian Mbappe makes big claim about Neymar and Real Madrid star Cristiano RonaldoDaily Star
The Independent –Sports Illustrated –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Mail
all 51 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.