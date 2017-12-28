 Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane, the best of 2017 – AS English | Nigeria Today
Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane, the best of 2017 – AS English

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports


Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane, the best of 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo won Globe Soccer's best player of 2017, Zidane won the best coach and Real Madrid won the best club after their historic year of five titles. Manu Sainz / Sergio Santos Update: 28 December 2017 20:42h CET. Cristiano Ronaldo won Globe

