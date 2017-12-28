Room for more’ as Ronaldo wins another Globe award – Vanguard
Vanguard
Room for more' as Ronaldo wins another Globe award
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was Thursday named Globe Soccer's Best Player for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall although he wasn't present in person to receive his trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo The Portuguese international also …
