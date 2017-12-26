Reno Omokri Attacks President Buhari Over 74 Years Old Age Claim

Former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the controversy surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari’s age 74 years age claim.

The former Presidential aide wondered how a president who cannot remember his real age can remember his campaign promises.

In a tweet via Twitter, the former presidential aide described Buhari as a president with football age.

Omokri wrote:

“Buhari said, ‘I thought I was 74 but I was told I was 75’. “How can a President with ‘football age’ achieve his goals in government?

“If he can’t remember his age, how can he remember his campaign promises? “No wonder he has been denying his promises left right and center.”

Is pathetic and admitting on media that he don’t know his own age is appalling and disheartening.