 Reno Omokri Blasts Man Who Blamed PDP For Yusuf Buhari’s Accident | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reno Omokri Blasts Man Who Blamed PDP For Yusuf Buhari’s Accident

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Assistant to President Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has lambasted a man, Amir Habib Wali, who blamed the power bike accident suffered by President Buhari’s son Yusuf on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wali had tweeted: Yusuf, Your Father Survived, so shall you!!! Insha Allah. This is the work of PDP He…

The post Reno Omokri Blasts Man Who Blamed PDP For Yusuf Buhari’s Accident appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.