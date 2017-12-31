Reno Omokri Mocks Buhari Over Latest Gaffe
Former Special Assistant to ex-President Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of dead people into the boards of Federal Government agencies and parastatals. In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the US-based pastor said, ” If you don’t know your age. If you don’t…
The post Reno Omokri Mocks Buhari Over Latest Gaffe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!