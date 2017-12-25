Rep scores PDP convention high

By Simon Adewale

Lagos—THE People Democratic Party, PDP, lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Oghene Egoh, has lauded the just concluded PDP convention that produced Prince Secondus as the National Chairman.

Egoh, while addressing newsmen, described the convention as fantastic and the best convention ever by the party.

According to him, in previous conventions when the party was in power at the centre, the President of the country was always around to direct affairs, but this convention democracy was at play ant it had been the best so far.

Egoh blasted the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, for not been able to conduct any convention in spite that it is part of its constitution that its convention should hold every two year. ”For PDP to have conducted its convention shows that the PDP has done wonderfully well. I urge APC to also do the needful by holding its convention,” he said.

Egoh urged his constituents to exercise patient saying “Though the harsh economy situation is still biting hard, but 2018 will be better by the grace of God. We shall roll out more empowerment programmes for the people of Amuwo- Odofin.”

The post Rep scores PDP convention high appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

