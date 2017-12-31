Replace my late husband with family member – Okpozo’s widow – The Nation Newspaper
Replace my late husband with family member – Okpozo's widow
Widow of late Senator Francis Okpozo, Mrs. Anna, has asked President Mohammadu Buhari to appoint another member of the family for the board appointment given to her late husband. The name of Senator Okpozo who died in December last year appeared on the …
