Report: 13 Chibok Girls Died Of Hunger, Malaria, Snake Bite In Boko Haram Custody

Thirteen of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by dreaded Islamic sect Boko Haram in 2014 have died in the insurgents’ custody, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report monitored by TheCable News, an online news outlet in Nigeria.

The militants of the ferocious Islamic death cult had kidnapped the girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno state.

Of that number, 163 are now free: 57 fled in the early days after their abduction, three more escaped later, and a Swiss-coached mediation secured 103.

However, according to the report on the kidnap incident, WSJ quoted officials as saying 13 of the girls have lost their lives during their nearly three years in Boko Haram custody.

WSJ reports that: “Of the remaining 113, at least 13 have died, officials say. Some were felled by malaria, hunger or a snake bite.” “The majority died in airstrikes. Among those forcibly married to fighters, at least two died in childbirth.”

SHOCKER: ‘BOKO HARAM CAME FOR THE SCHOOL’S BRICKLAYING MACHINE, NOT THE GIRLS’

The report also said contrary to what is now common knowledge, the insurgents had only come to steal the girls’ school’s bricklaying machine.

The report continued: “The night of the attack, when the girls emerged in the courtyard, they could see the men were not soldiers. They wore unkempt beards, flip-flops and tattered uniforms. Several were raiding the school cafeteria, stealing sacks of rice, beans and pasta. Others poured gasoline on the school to torch it. “Boko Haram had not come to abduct the students. It had come to steal the school’s brickmaking machine. The insurgents had been on a kidnapping spree, and their camps faced a housing shortage. “A commander fired his rifle in the air and demanded to know where the machine was kept. Once they found it, the fighters hoisted it onto a truck. “As they prepared to leave, one militant, motioning to the students, asked a fateful question. What shall we do with them? “The unit’s commander turned to the girls. ‘Shekau will know what to do with them,’ he said. “The fighters ordered the students to climb into their trucks. The teenagers linked hands and arms as they stumbled through the dark.”

