Report: Leon Goretzka Set To Join Bayern Munich

Schalke star Leon Goretzka will sign a pre-contract with Bayern Munich ahead of a free transfer next summer, according to Bild.

Liverpool and Arsenal were interested in signing the midfielder, but reports in Germany claim he will join Bayern on a free in July.

Leon Goretzka has helped Schalke climb up to second in Bundesliga table this season, scoring four goals in 11 league games.

The Schalke man came to the fore with some excellent performance’s during Germany’s march to Confederations Cup glory in the summer.

The post Report: Leon Goretzka Set To Join Bayern Munich appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

