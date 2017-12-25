 Reps to NAFDAC: We need a strong, effective NAFDAC—Saraki | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps to NAFDAC: We need a strong, effective NAFDAC—Saraki

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FOLLOWING the Senate’s Roundtable on Drug Use Crisis in Nigeria, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, reiterated that the country needs a strong and effective National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC to safeguard the health of the nation and eliminate the production and distribution of drugs […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.