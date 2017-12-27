Resign and save Nigeria from further embarrassment , PDP tells Buhari

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says Buhari should resign immediately and apologies to Nigeria for lying over his age.

Speaking while reacting to President Buhari’s comment “I am thinking I am 75, I thought I was 74, but I was told I am 75” the PDP said Buhari is not the kind of president Nigeria needs at the moment since he does not have sound knowledge of the people and Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday by the deputy spokesperson of the Party, Diran Odeyemi, the PDP advised INEC to revisit the form Buhari fill before 2015 presidential election to unearth “other inconsistencies therein”

“We advise INEC to revisit those forms President Buhari filled in all elections he had participated in, especially those he filled before 2015 elections to unearth other inconsistencies therein” the statement read.

“How many other inconsistencies are in Mr. President’s biodata submitted to INEC? We are sure there are more. And the world is waiting on the body to give details about our president,

“In a normal clime, the electoral umpire would have set in motion verification modalities to avoid further national embarrassment and expose Mr President.

“Come to think of it, a leader that does not know his real age, could not be said, to have sound knowledge of the people and country he governs, let alone knowing the peculiarities of the governed. This is simply not the kind of president Nigeria needs at the moment.

“Not too long ago, Nigeria became laughing stock with the inappropriate designation of German chancellor, Angela Merkel as President of West Germany by President Buhari.

“We recall president Buhari once admitted that his age would slow down his performance in office. For a country that could fall into an emergency situation anytime, like the present government-failing induced fuel scarcity, we don’t need a president that forgets things easily.

“We advise Mr. President to consider turning in his resignation letter to avoid further slowing down the country because of his age, and to also save our corporate image as a country that has a president with occasional memory failure.”

