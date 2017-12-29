RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge ’60, ’63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS

By Dayo Johnson

Akure — THE Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yoruba land, Dr Gani Adams yesterday suggested the merging of the 1960 with 1963 constitutions for true federalism if the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report is not visible.

Adams spoke with newsmen after visiting the national leader of the pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure.

Answering a question on restructuring, Adams said: “The country was so lucky in 2014. Chief Olu Falae is the person that led us to represent the South West at the national conference.

“We recommended 633 recommendations to move this country forward but I don’t know the body language of Mr. President, he refused to implement the outcome of that conference.

“We are giving two options, we are not saying that it is must for you to implement the 2014 national conference, what we are saying is that let us go back to the basis.

“We have the option of merging the 1960 with 1963 constitution, so that we can have a true federation that can easily solve the problems of the country.

“I believe that without restructuring, Nigeria cannot move forward. I have been listening to some people talking about constitutional review, what kind of review are they talking about? Is it the constitution that was written by 26 army officers?.

“When you see that constitution, you will know that it is a fraud from the beginning. They say ‘we, the people of Federal Republic’, who are the ‘we?’

On his mission to the Afenifere, Adams said “I am here to visit the mainstream socio political group in Yoruba land.

“The political arrow head; Afenifere in Yoruba land. I am here to visit the leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and other leaders. You can see Chief Olu Falae, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa and those that have done what we can write in the history of gold in this country.

“I am here to pay homage to them. You cannot get to a position like this without visiting Afenifere. There will be a vacuum without seeing them because of the very good antecedent of that group and at the same time to listen to their very good advice. You can be installed as Aare Onakankafo but your performance after installation matters. I may be Aare now but I am their son at the same time.”

Aregbesola tasks Areonakakanfo Designate

Meanwhile, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on the Aare Onakakanfo designate to federate Yoruba all over the world for global collaboration.

Aregbesola said while hosting the Aare Onakakanfo who paid him a visit at the Government House, Osogbo, Osun State.

Ogbeni Aregbesola said that the choice of Otunba Adams by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III was not accidental but a divine selection of a person whose deeds acts and steps have distinguished him as a man of heritage assignment.

He said “the new assignment bestowed on you the onerous responsibility of ensuring the unity and stability of Yoruba race within the territory of Nigeria, interface with the Yoruba inside Africa continent and network the Yoruba in the diaspora for global collaboration in the areas of cultural integration, skills development ,mental enrichment and social interaction.”

“As the generalissimo of the Yoruba army, who is leading us into a new paradigm of inter-ethnic cultural understanding, inter – continental race relationship and fostering of better relationships among the Yoruba, I want you to see me as a reliable partner and supporter of all worthy endeavours of yours which can add value to the title”, he said.

The post RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge ’60, ’63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

