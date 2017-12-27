REVEALED!! See The Whooping Cost Of The Gucci Top Wizkid Wore For His Concert

The cost of that shining long-sleeve Gucci top Wizkid wore for his concert which was held on the 24th of this month has been revealed.

The top shares a close resemblance to that of the late legendary musician, Micheal Jackson, the one he wore in one of his music video,”Rock With You” in 1979.

Thorough market research have it that the top costs $3,700 only which is about N1,332,000 in Naira.

Meanwhile, the pant he wore alongside the top cost $990 and that’s about N356,400 in Naira.

The post REVEALED!! See The Whooping Cost Of The Gucci Top Wizkid Wore For His Concert appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

