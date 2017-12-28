 Ric Hassani Recuperating after Car Accident | Nigeria Today
Ric Hassani Recuperating after Car Accident

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Singer Ric Hassani was involved in an car accident on Wednesday. He was on his way home from a performance when a driver ran into him. The singer is doing fine, and is recuperating. We wish him swift recovery. See below: #RicHassani had an accident yesterday. We are so glad that he's recuperating. Stay safe out […]

