Rihanna Cousin Shot and Killed Over Christmas Holiday – Dancehall HipHop
|
Dancehall HipHop
|
Rihanna Cousin Shot and Killed Over Christmas Holiday
Dancehall HipHop
Condolences are in order for Rihanna whose cousin was shot and killed over the Christmas holiday. The Bajan pop star confirmed the death of one of her close cousins on Instagram on Tuesday night. Sources say she spend Christmas with her now dead cousin …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!