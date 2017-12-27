Rihanna’s Cousin Shot Dead in Barbados, Singer Calls for End to Gun Violence
Rihanna’s cousin has died after being shot in Barbados on Boxing Day.
The star paid tribute on her Instagram page to the man who is believed to be 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.
He is said to have been walking near his home in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael at around 7pm when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times and fled the scene.
He was rushed to hospital but later died.
The Wild Thoughts singer posted pictures of the pair on her Instagram with the hashtag ‘end gun violence’.
“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” she wrote.
