 Rivers: Dakuku gives Gov. Wike 24 months quit notice
Rivers: Dakuku gives Gov. Wike 24 months quit notice

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Politics

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Safety Agency, NIMASA, and former Rivers State governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Dakuku  Peterside has given incumbent Governor Nyesom  Wike 24 quit months notice. Dakuku asks Wike to start preparing the handover note of his administration, as he and other like minds would stop at nothing to legitimately end what he described as the governor’s poor governance. The NIMASA boss said, “We have heard the cries and pains of the people of Rivers State over poor governance and collapse of key sectors in the state.

