Rivers lawmakers divided over Amaechi, Abe

More revelations have emerged on the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state. Despite the obvious crack within the party’s fold in Rivers, some chieftains of the APC have continued to deny that all is not well. But in an interview with selected journalists, the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator […]

Rivers lawmakers divided over Amaechi, Abe

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

