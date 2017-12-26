Rivers, Shell Nigeria Gas sign MoU on gas supply to industries – The Eagle Online
Rivers, Shell Nigeria Gas sign MoU on gas supply to industries
The Eagle Online
The Rivers State Government and Shell Nigeria Gas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the distribution of gas to industries in the Greater Port Harcourt area and its environs. The MoU sets out broad terms and conditions to guide co-operation …
