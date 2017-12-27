 Robbers Decked In Police Uniforms Nabbed On Christmas Eve | Nigeria Today
Robbers Decked In Police Uniforms Nabbed On Christmas Eve

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police have arrested four members of a six-man gang that camouflaged as policemen to rob bus passengers in Enugu on Christmas Eve. The gang dressed in fake police uniform and mounted a road block along Ninth Mile /Nsukka Expressway. They reportedly stopped two commercial vehicles coming from Lagos which they diverted into the bus.…

The post Robbers Decked In Police Uniforms Nabbed On Christmas Eve appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

