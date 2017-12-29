Romance Gone Wrong: South African Lady Burnt To Death By Boyfriend For Breaking Up With Him

I like quoting Danny Crane in any matter of love. According him in the movie Boston Legal “Love my friend, is a bad business”. And when you consider all that is happening today, love is really the worst business you can ever think of venturing into.

It always ends one way and if you are lucky, you will come out of it with just a heart break. But same cannot be said of this lovely lady whose ex just burnt alive. The beautiful South African Lady named Irene Khutletlang has been burnt to death by her Obsessed boyfriend who felt if not him no one else can have her.

According to her friends on Facebook the man named Thapelo Bosture Dioke took her life into his hands after she threatened to break up with him on Boxing day..

They are now seeking for justice for Irene, see their post below!