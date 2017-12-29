Ronaldo: Barcelona Is Bad For Brazilians

Inter Milan and Brazil legend, Ronaldo De Lima has slammed Barcelona for its treatment of Brazilians and believes Madrid are a better club for club for Brazilians.

The iconic striker spent only one season at Barcelona, before switching to Inter and did not have fond memories at the Catalan club.

Neymar was sold to PSG for a world record €222 million and Ronaldo has compared their situation.

“I felt much happier and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona,” Ronaldo told Esporte Interativo .

“In the end, my history with Barca was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had.

“Barcelona have always had issues with Brazilian players: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me.

“We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication.”

