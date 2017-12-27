 Royal Circle Whiskey excites consumers with movie experience – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Royal Circle Whiskey excites consumers with movie experience – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Royal Circle Whiskey excites consumers with movie experience
The Nation Newspaper
Royal Circle Whisky delighted its consumers last week when it organized an after party for excited movie fans who had visited the Ozone Cinemas in Yaba, Lagos to see The Wedding Party 2 advance screening. In addition to rewarding the 10 loyal winners

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.