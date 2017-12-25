Rudiger Disappointed With Everton Draw

Chelsea played Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, and were the better side, but failed to get a win, much to Rudiger’s disappointment.

The Blues had 68% of the possession, and 25 shots, but could not break down the defence.

Rudiger admits Chelsea were unlucky and was disappointed they could not secure all three points.

“Of course, it’s very disappointing because I think we were the better team and we had a lot of chances to score but you have some days when it’s like that,” said Rudiger. “You can even play for maybe three hours and you wouldn’t score.

“We needed the three points so we have to keep going. We played a good match but we were just unlucky.

“The target can only be six points. It’s not easy but that’s our aim, that’s what we’re going for, we want six points.”

