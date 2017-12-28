Russia 2018: Neymar, Pique warn Super Eagles over Iceland

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has interviewed his former teammate Neymar on The Players Tribune.

They discussed the favourites for the 2018 World Cup, previous tournaments and the team that can cause an upset in Russia, among other things.

Neymar, who is the world’s most expensive player at €222 million euros, believes the Icelandic National Team will be the dark horses next summer in Russia and the PSG superstar has been backed by Pique.

Pique asked Neymar, “who do you think will be the surprise of the World Cup?”

Neyma’s answer was emphatic, “Yeah, yeah …Iceland.”

Pique agreed with his former Barcelona teammate, when he said, “Iceland, eh? I was going to say the same thing. It’s a very rare case, as the population — it’s a country with a very low population.”

Neymar summarised the discussion with a prophetic certainty, saying,” I watched one of their games and they played well. I liked it. They’ll surprise all. Watch out.”

Nigeria and Iceland will face off at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd on June 22; Argentina and Croatia are the other countries in Group D of the 2018 World Cup.

The post Russia 2018: Neymar, Pique warn Super Eagles over Iceland appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

