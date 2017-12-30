Russia 2018 W/Cup: NFF demands commitment from Eagles – Vanguard
|
Daily Trust
|
Russia 2018 W/Cup: NFF demands commitment from Eagles
Vanguard
The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, says the federation expects more commitment from the Super Eagles when they campaign at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. Sanusi told in Abuja yesterday that the football body …
Players begin underground moves to make World Cup squad
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!