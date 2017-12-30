 Russia 2018 W/Cup: NFF demands commitment from Eagles – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Russia 2018 W/Cup: NFF demands commitment from Eagles – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Russia 2018 W/Cup: NFF demands commitment from Eagles
The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, says the federation expects more commitment from the Super Eagles when they campaign at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. Sanusi told in Abuja yesterday that the football body
Players begin underground moves to make World Cup squadDaily Trust

