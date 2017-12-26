Russia accuses U.S. of arms build-up in Asia-Pacific

Russia has accused the United States (U.S.) of using the excuse of North Korea’s nuclear adventure to militarize Aisa-Pacific.

“It’s no secret to anybody that the DPRK nuclear missile problem is, in fact, being used as a pretext for continuing the militarization of the Asia-Pacific region in the interests of containing Russia and China,” Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

In an interview with “Argumenty i Fakty” (Arguments and Facts) newspaper, he said Washington “consistently realizes its plans to deploy elements of its global missile defense system in the countries of the region.”

Meanwhile, North Korea has manufactured a new artificial satellite called “Kwangmyongsong-5”.

The previous launch of the Kwangmyongsong-4 artificial satellite with the help of the Kwanmyonson launch vehicle from the Sohee cosmodrome in the province of Pyongan-Pukto took place on February 7, 2016.

According to the South Korean Chosun Ilbo newspaper, citing intelligence sources, confirmed the North Korea new artificial satellite.

However, the media outlet hasn’t revealed any technical specifications of the satellite.

According to the data of the Japanese and South Korean military, the rocket was an improved modification of the carrier “Unha-3” (“Milky Way”), a civilian version of the intercontinental ballistic missile “Taepodong-2”.

The report emerged amid the recently adopted UNSC sanctions against North Korea, stipulating clearly lower limits on North Korea’s refined oil imports, the return of the country’s citizens working abroad back to the country within two years and a crackdown on vessels smuggling sanctioned goods, such as oil and coal from North Korea.

Pyongyang has responded to the resolution by rejecting the sanctions and calling them “an act of war”, explaining that the country’s nuclear weapons are a self-defense deterrent against nuclear threats and blackmailing by the US, prompting them to further consolidate their nuclear arsenal.

