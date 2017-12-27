Russia is accusing the US of ‘direct interference’ in its elections – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Russia is accusing the US of 'direct interference' in its elections
Business Insider
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the US is meddling in Russia's upcoming presidential elections by condemning its decision to bar opposition candidate Alexei Navalny from running. "This State Department statement, which I'm sure will be …
