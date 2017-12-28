 Russia, Vatican disagree with Trump’s decision on Jerusalem status – Diplomat – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Russia, Vatican disagree with Trump’s decision on Jerusalem status – Diplomat – Vanguard

Russia, Vatican disagree with Trump's decision on Jerusalem status – Diplomat
Russia and the Vatican disagree with the decision of President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to relocate the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv, Alexander Avdeyev, the Russian ambassador to the Vatican City has said
