Russia, Vatican disagree with Trump’s decision on Jerusalem status – Diplomat – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Russia, Vatican disagree with Trump's decision on Jerusalem status – Diplomat
Vanguard
Russia and the Vatican disagree with the decision of President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to relocate the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv, Alexander Avdeyev, the Russian ambassador to the Vatican City has said …
Presiding in charity: Ecumenical dialogue looks at pope's role
Vatican & Russian Orthodox Church should team up to preserve Christian values – envoy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!