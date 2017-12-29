 Russia welcomes signals from Washington on North Korea diplomacy – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia welcomes signals from Washington on North Korea diplomacy – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Russia welcomes signals from Washington on North Korea diplomacy
P.M. News
Moscow on Friday welcomed certain positive signals from Washington on the situation around North Korea and hopes that the U.S will decide to solve the issue diplomatically, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Burmistrov told Sputnik. “We are welcoming any
Moscow Suggests Russia Could Host Talks Between US, North KoreaRadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
Defense chief vows reform-based support for inter-Korean dialogueThe Korea Herald
US War With North Korea Would Be a Big “Catastrophe,” Says RussiaNewsweek
Sputnik International –RT
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.