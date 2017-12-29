SA court asks parliament to institute impeachment proceedings against Zuma

South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account over a scandal related to state-funded upgrades to his home and must launch proceedings that could remove him from office. The ruling is the latest judicial setback for the scandal-plagued Zuma, who has faced widespread public demands to step down as president of Africa’s most industrialized economy before a general election in 2019. It was not immediately clear what steps parliament would take.

