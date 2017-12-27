Safaricom unveils new TV decoders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s telecom firm, Safaricom, has relaunched its Internet-enabled digital TV decoders in the market a year after it suspended sales to address technical malfunctions, according to Business Daily.

The telco started selling the Safaricom Digital TV and Internet Box for Kshs 9,999 (Shs350, 000) at its shops last month, promising customers better user interaction, more applications and a stable system.

Safaricom’s new set-top box with Wi-Fi capability, an embedded 4G SIM card slot, is running on the second latest Android software Nougat 7.0 and will air several free-to-air channels.

The new decoder will come with personal video recorder capabilities as well an internal storage space of 32 gigabytes allowing users to download and store movies for offline viewing.

Safaricom Director for Consumer Business, Sylvia Mulinge, said the box is available in Nairobi and Mombasa ahead of rollout to other towns. Safaricom launched the set top boxes known then as Big Box in May 2015, betting on the demand created by the migration of analogue TV broadcasting to digital platforms.

