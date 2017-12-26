Salah determined to win titles at Liverpool

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old — who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season — has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is joint-top of the Premier League scorers’ charts with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

“I want to win titles here, I cam here to win titles — to win something for the club, for us, for the fans,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something. I am sure we are going to win something this year.”

Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool’s ‘fab four’ attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The five-time European champions — who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup — sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday’s match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

