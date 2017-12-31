 Salesman Fraudster Sentenced to 13275 Years In Prison | Nigeria Today
Salesman Fraudster Sentenced to 13275 Years In Prison

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Crime, News

Pudit KittithradilokPudit Kittithradilok, 34 a con artist in Thailand has been sentenced to thirteen thousand, two hundred and seventy-five years’ jail term. He was charged with 2,653 counts of fraud against approximately 40,000 people which after he pleaded guilty to organizing a Ponzi scheme in Thailand that earned his companies upwards of $160m. Due to him…

The post Salesman Fraudster Sentenced to 13275 Years In Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

